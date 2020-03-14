Health Ministry director general clarifies: Supermarkets are staying open

Health Ministry Director General Moshe Bar Siman Tov clarified on Saturday afternoon that supermarkets in Israel will not be shutting down amid fears circulated around the novel COVID-19 (coronavirus)."Citizens of Israel, the supermarkets are staying open, period," he said. "There's no need to surge into them. The system is preparing but in every possible outcome, the supermarkets are staying open."He concluded, "I ask thepublic to act responsibly and to listen to the instructions of the certified authorities."