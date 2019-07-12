Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hebron resident arrested for forging identity

By JPOST.COM STAFF
July 12, 2019 12:22
Israeli police arrested a young resident from Hebron who impersonated another with an Israeli identity card, the Israel police spokesperson reported.

The Israeli Police Prosecution Division filed an indictment against him and a request to be detained until the end of the proceedings.A few days ago, during an enforcement operation by police officers on Highway 85, near the city of Carmiel, a motorist was arrested to be inspected.

The driver was asked to present an ID card and he presented an Israeli ID card belonging to another person. In addition to the driver's vehicle, the documents of a forged Shin Bet assistant were presented, passport photos of others and various documents.

The suspect, 32, was arrested and an initial investigation revealed that the suspect, a resident of the Palestinian Authority (Yatta) area, had been in Israel since May - the holiday of Ramadan - without having valid entry and residency permits. It also became clear that the suspect never had a driver's license.

The suspect's remand was extended by the court at the request of the police.

