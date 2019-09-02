Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hezbollah-affiliated TV station shows Sunday's strike on Israel - watch

Reports from Lebanon have claimed that there have been Israeli casualties resulting in the strike, which Israel strongly denied.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 2, 2019 21:22
1 minute read.
Hezbollah-affiliated TV station shows Sunday's strike on Israel - watch

A screenshot of a Al-Manar video of a Hezbollah strike toward Israel. (photo credit: screenshot)

Hezbollah-linked television station Al-Manar showed on Monday what it said was video footage of it Sunday strike on an Israeli military vehicle near the border of Lebanon.

Reports from Lebanon have claimed that there have been Israeli casualties resulting in the strike, which Israel strongly denied.

While no IDF troops were injured, Israel fired over 100 artillery shells towards targets in south Lebanon in response to the attack and airlifted two uninjured soldiers to Rambam hospital in Haifa.

“We can’t hide injured troops in Israel for half an hour,” a top security official said, disputing claim in Lebanon that troops had been injured in the attack.

Several anti-tank missiles were fired by Hezbollah toward an IDF base and at military vehicles along the northern border on Sunday, and Israel’s military responded by firing over 100 artillery shells into southern Lebanon as well launching an airstrike against the cell responsible for the attack.

There were no injuries or casualties reported in the attack.

Hezbollah passed on a message to Jerusalem shortly after its attack along the northern border, and Israel's response, that from its point of view the incident was over, a senior defense official said on Monday.

According to the official, the message was passed along to Israel via officials from three separate countries, and came from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese Prime Minister Said Hariri. According to the official, Israel “achieved its goals.”



Related Content

Breaking news
September 2, 2019
One man injured in shooting incident in the North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings