Hezbollah-affiliated TV station shows Sunday's strike on Israel - watch

Hezbollah-linked television station Al-Manar showed on Monday what it said was video footage of it Sunday strike on an Israeli military vehicle near the border of Lebanon.



Reports from Lebanon have claimed that there have been Israeli casualties resulting in the strike, which Israel strongly denied. #BREAKING #Hezbollah-linked Al-Manar TV is broadcasting now the video of yesterday’s ATGM attack against an IDF armored vehicle in northern Israel pic.twitter.com/Kct9hqjwsY — Yosef Yisrael (@yosefyisrael25) September 2, 2019 While no IDF troops were injured, Israel fired over 100 artillery shells towards targets in south Lebanon in response to the attack and airlifted two uninjured soldiers to Rambam hospital in Haifa.



“We can’t hide injured troops in Israel for half an hour,” a top security official said, disputing claim in Lebanon that troops had been injured in the attack.



Several anti-tank missiles were fired by Hezbollah toward an IDF base and at military vehicles along the northern border on Sunday, and Israel’s military responded by firing over 100 artillery shells into southern Lebanon as well launching an airstrike against the cell responsible for the attack.



There were no injuries or casualties reported in the attack.



Hezbollah passed on a message to Jerusalem shortly after its attack along the northern border, and Israel's response, that from its point of view the incident was over, a senior defense official said on Monday.



According to the official, the message was passed along to Israel via officials from three separate countries, and came from Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese Prime Minister Said Hariri. According to the official, Israel “achieved its goals.”







var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });