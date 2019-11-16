Highway 334 blocked after suspected incendiary balloon found
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 16, 2019 11:16
Highway 334 was blocked on Saturday morning when a suspected incendiary balloon was found near a bus station in the northern Negev close to Kibbutz Ruhama, police is investigating the incident, Maariv reported.
