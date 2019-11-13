House of PIJ officer hit by IDF airstrike - report

Palestinian media report that the house of one of the commanders of the Al Quds brigades, the military arm of the PIJ, was hit by IAF airstrikes in the Rafiah area in the southern Gaza Strip.



Sources say the house belongs to the Abu Hadaid family.



#فيديو : الاحتلال يقصف منزلاً لعائلة أبو حدايد في مدينة رفح، قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/3UzNixAWx7 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 13, 2019

