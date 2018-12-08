Huawei founder's daughter appears in court for violating Iran sanctions

Breaking news.
A bail hearing for the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd was adjourned until Monday, after she appeared in a court in Vancouver following her arrest in Canada at the behest of the United States.
Meng Wanzhou, 46, who is also the daughter of the Huawei founder, was arrested as part of a US investigation on Dec. 1 as she was changing planes in Vancouver, British Columbia.
During Friday's five-hour long hearing, she faced US accusations that she covered up her company's links to a firm that tried to sell equipment to Iran despite US sanctions, a Canadian prosecutor said.
