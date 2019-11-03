IDF arrests four suspected of involvement in terrorism

Overnight, IDF combat soldiers, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israeli police in the Palestinian terrirotires arrested four people who are suspected to have been involved with terror activity and violent demonstrations against civilians and security forces. The suspects were taken for questioning.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });