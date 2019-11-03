Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF arrests four suspected of involvement in terrorism

By MAARIV ONLINE
November 3, 2019 07:13
Overnight, IDF combat soldiers, Shin Bet, Border Police and Israeli police in the Palestinian terrirotires arrested four people who are suspected to have been involved with terror activity and violent demonstrations against civilians and security forces. The suspects were taken for questioning.


