IDF attacks 15 Hamas targets in Gaza

The Israeli Air Force attacked several targets in Gaza overnight, the IDF confirmed early on Wednesday.



Targets included a site used to manufacture weapons, a compound of the naval forces and a terror tunnel.

Two rockets were shot from Gaza on Tuesday night. Rocket sirens went off in Ashdod and Ashkelon at about 9 p.m. The Iron Dome intercepted one rocket while another fell in an open field near Ashkelon.Later on Tuesday night, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Netanyahu met with military and security leaders at the Kirya compound in Tel Aviv, where the Ministry of Defense is headquartered.“The attack was carried out in response to rocket fire launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier this night,” the IDF wrote on Twitter.“The IDF will continue to oppose attempts to harm Israeli civilians and considers the terror organization responsible for what is happening inside and outside of the Gaza Strip,” it added.

