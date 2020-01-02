IDF commanders demand Bennett, Kochavi approve female tank soldiers

Two female tank commanders and their officer filed a suit in the Supreme Court against Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi on Thursday, demanding that women be allowed to draft as combat soldiers to the armored corps and to allow them serve as reserves in tank units, according to Army Radio."The IDF of 2020 discriminates against women, just because they are women," said the commanders."A decision has not yet been made on the issue of integrating or not integrating female tank soldiers in the future in the mission of protecting the borders. This issue will be decided later," said an IDF spokesperson in response.