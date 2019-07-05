Nearly 7,500 Gazans gathered to protest along Israel-Gaza security fence

Breaking news.
IDF troops detained two Palestinians near the border fence with the Gaza Strip after he was suspected of infiltrating into Israeli territory.
One of the men was unarmed, the other was in possession of a knife. Both were taken in for questioning by security forces, the IDF Spokesperson's Office said.
Some 7,500 Palestinians violently demonstrated along the border on Friday with at least 30 injured by IDF troops who used riot dispersal means against the protesters, including live fire.
Thousands of Gazans have been protesting along the security fence on a weekly basis taking part in Great Return March demonstrations which began last year, calling for an end of the 12 year long Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip.
Last week Israeli officials confirmed that new understandings had been reached between Israel and Hamas regarding a possible long-term ceasefire arrangement between the two sides.
The IDF believes that while Hamas is not interested in a long military conflict with Israel, the terror group might spark a short period of intense fighting to negotiate a ceasefire with the help of the international community which would allow the group to improve economic and humanitarian conditions.
Israeli defense officials have repeatedly said it’s in Israel’s best interests to make sure that basic needs are met in Gaza and have been examining ways to improve the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip in an effort to avoid a violent escalation that could lead to yet another deadly war.
