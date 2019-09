The IDF fired several artillery shells into the Lebanese Shebaa Farms and Kfarshuba Hills, according to a report by Al Mayadeen.



The 155 mm shells were shot from a military point in the Golan Heights.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });