Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

IDF foils attempt to smuggle rocket manufacturing materials to Gaza- Watch

This joint effort of the IDF and security forces, aimed at stopping Hamas, is part of a long-term strategy of preventing terror activity and defending the citizens of the State of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 7, 2019 10:39
1 minute read.

Footage of the IDF capturing two vessels trying to smuggle illegal material into Gaza (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Footage of the IDF capturing two vessels trying to smuggle illegal material into Gaza (credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle materials, meant for manufacturing rockets, into the Gaza Strip in early May, The army released for publication Friday morning.

Two Palestinian vessels entered the forbidden area in the southern Gaza Strip on May 11, in violation of the security regulations and the armistice directives. The navy seized the vessels and the four suspects on them were transferred to interrogation of security forces.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the suspects were on their way from the Gaza Strip to the Sinai coast. From Egypt they intended to smuggle 24 barrels of fiberglass into the Strip, used by Hamas to manufacture missiles.

The suspects were accused of being associated with and attempting to aid Hamas; planning to carry our terror related killings; and aiding terror organizations.


"We set clear boundaries in the maritime sphere of the Gaza Strip," Colonel Yuval Ayalon, Commander of the Southern Marine Division said.

"Borders that on the one hand allow fishermen to make a living, while at the same time attempt to destroy the attempts of terror organizations that threaten to harm Israel by sea. Dedicated and professional soldiers and commanders are working day and night to maintain Israel's security in its maritime borders, and so did the fighters of Division 916, who combined with the authorities and intelligence services, thwart a dangerous smuggling attempt into the Gaza Strip."

The joint effort of the IDF's naval arm with other unit's within the IDF and other security forces hurt Hamas's capabilities, the IDF said, and is part of a long-term strategy of preventing terror activity and defending the citizens of the State of Israel.

Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>

Related Content

June 7, 2019
Israel prevents Hamas-affiliated group from receiving UN status

By OMRI NAHMIAS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings