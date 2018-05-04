IDF prevents two attempted infiltrations from Gaza strip

IDF prevented Palestinians from sabotaging the Gazan border security fence and infiltrating into Israel Friday evening.



IDF units, who monitor the area closely, arrived at these two locations and the men fell back.



Around 7,000 Palestinians are taking part in the Friday protests and violent clashes with the IDF are monitored in five locations across the Gaza strip.



Those who disturb the peace set tires ablaze, throw rocks at IDF soldiers and attempt to set fires within Israel using kites connected to burning items.



Two IDF UAV's on a documentation mission of the violent clashes crashed, the case is being examined by the IDF.



Israeli security is responding to the violent protests by using crowd dispensing means and, when needed, opens fire while adhering to IDF procedures.



