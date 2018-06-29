IDF provides aid to Syrians fleeing war in special overnight operation

Breaking news.
In a special night operation, the IDF sent humanitarian aid to fleeing Syrians in four different locations across the Syrian section of the Golan Heights.
About 300 tents, 13 tons of food, 15 tons of baby food, three loads of medical equipment and medicine and 30 tons of clothing and footwear were transferred.
The aid is specifically aimed at providing help to camps of Syrian refugees in the south of Israel's northern neighbor in the center of the Syrian Golan Heights, where thousands of Syrians live in poor conditions without access to water, electricity, food or basic necessities.
The IDF announced that while it will provide continued humanitarian assistance to fleeing Syrians, it will not allow passage of Syrians fleeing the country into Israel and will continue to defend Israel's security interests.