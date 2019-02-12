IDF soldier hit by live fire during training incident

Soldier who was shot in Jerusalem evacuated to hospital.
(photo credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)
An IDF soldier in the Paratroopers battalion was moderately injured in an accidental shooting during a training incident with live gunfire late Monday night.
The incident took place on a military base in central Israel.
The soldier underwent an operation at the trauma room in Soroka-University Medical Center,
in Beersheba early Tuesday morning, according to a hospital spokesperson. He is currently recovering in the orthopedic department in mild to moderate condition.
He is expected to undergo further surgery in the next few days.
The circumstances of the incident will be investigated by the IDF.
Last month, Corporal Evyatar Yosefi, also in a Paratroopers battalion, was killed
after being swept into a river during a training exercise in northern Israel. Two other soldiers in the battalion had to be evacuated to hospital during the training due to hypothermia.
