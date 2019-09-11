IDF strikes terrorist site in Gaza Strip - Report

The IDF attacked a site belonging to terrorist groups in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, Palestinian Sawa news agency reported.



Early reports claim the strikes were in Beit lahiya and Khan younis.

Earlier on Wednesday, three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel

