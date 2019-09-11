Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF strikes terrorist site in Gaza Strip - Report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 11, 2019 23:32
The IDF attacked a site belonging to terrorist groups in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday night, Palestinian Sawa news agency reported.

Early reports claim the strikes were in Beit lahiya and Khan younis. 
Earlier on Wednesday, three rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel


