IDF to demolish house of terrorist involved in Rina Shnerb’s murder

The family of Kasem Shibli, who is standing a trial for his involvement in the terror attack that killed Rina Shnerb, was notified on Monday that the army intends to demolish their house, the IDF spokesperson stated. The family has the opportunity to file an appeal against the demolition. Shibli is one of five men - alongside Samer Arbid, Walid Hanatsheh, Abed el-Razeq Faraj and Yzaen Majames - who are standing trial over the summer attack. Their trial opened earlier this month in the Judea Military Court located at Camp Ofer.“While the start of the trials is important, the most urgent step needed is for the minister of defense, Naftali Bennett, to order the demolition of the houses of the terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb," said Shnerb family lawyer Maurice Hirsch at the start of the trial. The IDF has already carried out several demolitions of homes of people related to the attack. 17-year-old Rina Shnerb was killed and her father and brother were injured in the attack in August at the Ein Bubin Spring near the settlement of Dolev.