The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF to reinforce troops in Jordan Valley ahead of 'Deal of the Century'

According to reports, the additional troops will come from the Golani Brigade’s elite reconnaissance battalion over concerns that violence will break out in the area.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 28, 2020 13:15
IDF soldiers keep guard in Jordan Valley earlier this year. Will Netanyahu annex the area? (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
IDF soldiers keep guard in Jordan Valley earlier this year. Will Netanyahu annex the area?
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
The IDF will reinforce troops in the Jordan Valley with an additional infantry brigade following a situational assessment ahead of the reveal of Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century'' plan.
According to reports, the additional troops will come from the Golani Brigade’s elite reconnaissance battalion over concerns that violence will break out in the area.
The IDF increased its alert level earlier this week ahead of the release, the details of which are  expected to become public around 7PM in Israel during a joint press conference by US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
An official statement released by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has warned of "serious consequences" for the whole region if Trump’s plan goes against the “sovereignty or identity” of the Palestinian people.
Abbas has reportedly told his security forces not to stop the public from protests or confrontations with Israeli troops in the West Bank during the "Day of Rage" set for Wednesday.
One of the main protests planned against the American plan is expected to take place in the northern Jordan Valley. Several others are planned in other areas in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
On Sunday Army Radio reported that the military deployed six battalions as well as attached combat battalions to every regional brigade able to respond to attacks and violent riots. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi also canceled a symposium on operational and combat systems upgrades that was to have been attended by all IDF brigadier generals.


Tags IDF golani jordan valley Aviv Kochavi Deal of the century
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Battling antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Oded Revivi Trump's peace plan is a realistic vision By ODED REVIVI
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Jason Greenblatt Why the Palestinian leadership should not reject Trump’s peace plan By JASON GREENBLATT, BISHARA A. BAHBAH

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
4 Coronavirus spreads - interactive map
A map of the deadly Coronavirus outbreaks
5 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by