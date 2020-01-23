IDF increases West Bank security amid speculations of peace plan roll out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JANUARY 23, 2020 18:36
IDF forces are gearing up for what some expect to be the imminent roll out of the Deal of the Century peace plan. According to Channel 12, the IDF has been preparing for the past 10 days, as officers speculate that there could be riots.
