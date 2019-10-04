IED explodes near IDF post near Beit Ummar

An IED exploded near an IDF post near Beit Ummar according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday.





The report says there were no casualties or damage done from the IED.

The IDF also found another IED but was able to neutralize it before it exploded.

During a search for potential suspects, one officer was lightly injured after stones were thrown at him.

No arrests were made.

