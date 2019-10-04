Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IED explodes near IDF post near Beit Ummar

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 22:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 An IED exploded near an IDF post near Beit Ummar according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Friday. 

The report says there were no casualties or damage done from the IED.
The IDF also found another IED but was able to neutralize it before it exploded. 


During a search for potential suspects, one officer was lightly injured after stones were thrown at him.


No arrests were made. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 4, 2019
Trump campaign targeted by Iran-linked hackers

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings