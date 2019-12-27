ISIS brutally kills eleven Christians in Nigeria

The Islamic State announced that eleven Christians were killed at the hands of his terrorists in Northern Nigeria, Ynet reported on Friday.The horrifying execution was documented in a video released by the ISIS propaganda agency Amaq. Ten of the victims were beheaded, and one was shot in the head. ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed by the United States earlier this year. The brutal attack was described as revenge for al-Baghdadi’s death.The Ynet report added that experts believe that the terrorists intentionally released the video during the Christmas season. According to the Christian organization Open Doors, whose mission is to raise awareness and support persecuted Christians, Christians make up around 46 per cent of the population of Nigeria about 91 million of 196 million people.While in the south of the country they represent the majority and their religious freedom is respected, in the north they suffer from terrible persecutions carried out by Islamic extremists.Open Doors included Nigeria in the 2019 World Watch List, an annual report on the global persecution of Christians ranking the top 50 countries where they are persecuted for their faith. The African country ranked in 12th position.