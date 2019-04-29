ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi makes first appearance in five years

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi has appeared on camera for the first time in five years - since the declaration of the Caliphate.



The Islamic State's propaganda outlet al-Furqan released the video on Monday evening.

אבו בכר אל-בגדדי נראה לראשונה אחרי חמש שנים #ברייקינג pic.twitter.com/JWE3TEGGu9 — roi kais • רועי קייס (@kaisos1987) April 29, 2019

Great Mosque of al-Nuri, in Mosul, Iraq. This came just a month after Mosul fell into the hands of ISIS and the Iraqi army was defeated.

The 47-year-old evasive leader was looking older, greyer, but relatively healthy in the video and he spoke for about 18 minutes discussing recent events that has befallen the Islamic State. The leaders' assault weapon was also purposely visible in the video.Sitting around him are other members of ISIS who all have their faces covered.During the video he mentions the Islamic caliphate after the battle for Baghouz - the final ISIS strong hold to have fallen in Syria. He begins the speech making it clear that he is aware that the battle for Baghouz has ended and also called for revenge falling its fall.He also went on to speak the end of physical caliphate of the Islamic State and he praised the recent terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, which targeted churches and hotels and left some 259 people dead and over 500 injured.In 2015, it was reported that he was seriously wounded during an attack by the US-led coalition, who also suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.For some time, there were also rumors that Baghdadi’s had been killed with ISIS terrorist believing, as more and more defeats befell them, that their ideological leader had abandoned their cause.Baghdadi was last seen in a viral video in 2014 giving a sermon in the

