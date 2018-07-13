Iceland replaces US as UNHRC member

Breaking news.
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday elected Iceland to replace the United States as the 47th member of the United Nations Human Rights Council.
All UNHRC members have rotating terms. Iceland’s term will expire on December 2019. The US withdrew from the UNHRC to protest its biased treatment of Israel.
It’s the first time that Iceland has served as a UNHRC member. According to the UNHRC, “there are now 108 UN member States who have served” as member states. Israel has never been a UNHRC member state.