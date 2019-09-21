Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Icelandic broadcaster fined over Hatari's Palestinian flag waving

Hatari is described on the Eurovision website as being an “anti-capitalist, BDSM, techno-dystopian, performance art collective."

By
September 21, 2019 11:50
1 minute read.
Iceland's Hatari unveils "Palestine" banners on camera whilst receiving their score, Eurovision 2019

Iceland's Hatari unveils "Palestine" banners on camera whilst receiving their score, Eurovision 2019. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/KAN)

Iceland's Public Broadcasting authority announced that the European Broadcasting Union have fined it in 5,000 euros, following the raising of Palestinian flags by controversial band Hatari at the end of the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the Icelandic broadcaster's statement, the delegation did everything in its power to prevent members of the band from performing provocative actions.

The group is described on the Eurovision website as being an “anti-capitalist, BDSM, techno-dystopian, performance art collective."

Hatari told Eurovision “We cannot change things, but we can unveil the anomie of neoliberal society, the pointlessness of every minute spent in the futile race, and the low price for which man now sells himself ever more blatantly. We can scream at our own impotence, scream at our collective sleepwalk through routine, and implore our audience to unite, shoulder to shoulder, and dance. Dance, basically, or die.”

The 2019 Eurovision contest was held in Tel Aviv in May. Israel had the chance to host the competition after Netta Barzilai won the contest in 2018 with her song “Toy.”

Hatari was outspoken about its criticism of Israel and announced it planned to protest on stage prior to the contest. During the announcement of televotes, the group waved banners covered in Palestinian flags that said “Palestine.”

The Hatari members were not the first ones to wave the Palestinian flag. Earlier in the competition, two of Madonna’s dancers displayed the Palestinian flag during her performance of the song “Future.”

European Broadcasting Union, which oversees Eurovision, condemned both of the flag waving incidents. However, there have been no reports of Madonna being fined or penalized for her dancers’ actions.

After the contest, Madonna tweeted, “I am grateful. For the opportunity to spread the message of peace and unity with the world.”

Ezra Taylor and Amy Spiro contributed to this report. 


