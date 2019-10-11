Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Identities of Halle Yom Kippur attack victims revealed - report

By MAARIV ONLINE
October 11, 2019 08:33
Two days after the shooting in Halle, Germany, where a far right terrorist tried to break into a synagogue during the Yom Kippur prayers, the names of the attack victims have been revealed according to German media.

The victims were two bystanders targeted after the attacker failed to break into the synagogue: 40-year-old Jana Lange, who has been described by her friends as an avid music-lover and 20-year-old Kevin S., who was shot at a nearby Kebab restaurant.Lange's friends said she could not work due to medical issues, and thus dedicated her life to music and concerts. One of her favorite performers, German Singer Stephan Meross, wrote about her on his Facebook page that the Halle massacre took from us one of our loyal fans" and added that Lange had a "spark for life."

Kevin's mother said that he worked as a painter in a nearby construction site, and added that "his whole life was ahead of him, I don't know how I can go on."


