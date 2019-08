Ilhan Omar responded to being barred entry from Israel, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is implementing US President Donald Trump's "travel ban" on Muslim congresswomen.





It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the U.S. government.My full statement: pic.twitter.com/v00ESmehXT — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) August 15, 2019

