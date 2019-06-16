Incendiary balloon terror continues, two fires reported in Israel

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Two fires reported in Israel on Sunday as incendiary balloon terror continues, The Times of Israel reported.
Last week Gaza Border Community Security Chiefs went on strike in protest against the ongoing threat to their communities from incendiary balloons and fires, claiming it is unfair of the government to place the responsibility on their shoulders without providing the means to get the job done.