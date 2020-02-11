Hamas decides to stop launching incendiary balloons into Israel – report

Hamas has decided to stop launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory, according to the Al-Quds newspaper and reported by Ynet.Islamic Jihad also agreed to stop launching balloons into Israel, Walla! reported.According to the report, the decision was made on Monday night after a meeting with the Egyptian intelligence delegation and communicated in the morning to all balloon launching units. For its part, Israel promised to ease restrictions on importing and exporting to and from the Gaza Strip, although no details on the matter were provided.
However, a bundle of incendiary balloons with a suspicious object attached was found in the Sdot Negev Regional Council on Tuesday, the Israeli police spokesperson announced. This is a developing story. Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.
During the meeting, the Egyptians told Hamas to avoid supporting any militias that harm the region and expressed reservations about the relationship between Hamas, Iran and the Hezbollah terrorist group. Hamas was also warned against becoming involved with Iran in any military escalation.
According to Al-Arabiya, the delegation told Israel that they are working on a long-term armistice, but asked Israel to abide by the current ceasefire without any preconditions.
