Five IDF soldiers indicted for hitting Palestinians detainees

Five IDF soldiers were indicted Thursday for allegedly seriously beating two Palestinian detainees in handcuffs, both with their fists and using hard objects.



Two of the soldiers were also indicted in the IDF Courts for obstruction of justice, after they allegedly tried to coordinate presenting a similar false narrative of the incident.

The five soldiers who serve in the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, were arrested on January 10 and the prosecution requested an extension of the arrest until the end of the trial.The soldiers were arrested on suspicion of beating the two detainees while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, leaving them severely injured as a result of the beating.While the military did not give a date of the beating, the two Palestinians had been arrested in the Ramallah area as part of the army’s efforts to locate Asam Barghouti, who killed two soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion outside the West Bank outpost of Givat Assaf.In addition to the soldiers, their commanding officer who holds the rank of lieutenant was also arrested, though he is now in open detention – meaning not behind bars, but unable to leave his army base.The military has been investigating whether the soldiers had been motivated by revenge for their comrades killed in the deadly attack.According to a report by Haaretz, one of the Palestinians was so badly beaten that he needed medical care and could not be interrogated.The Netzah Yehuda Battalion, which was established 20 years ago, is made up of religious soldiers ranging from ultra-Orthodox Israelis to new immigrants to those who identify with the radical Hilltop Youth settler movement.

