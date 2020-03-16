Intern at Ichilov contracts coronavirus as Israeli cases spike to 250

A medical intern at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital was diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday, becoming the second of the medical staff at the hospital to be tested positive for the virus.An intern at the Urology Department at the hospital initially experienced symptoms of the disease and was tested negative for the virus. On Sunday, the intern was tested again and was found to have contracted the virus, the hospital announced.The hospital further added that all medical staff who had been in contact with the intern placed in quarantine, as well as all patients who were in contact with the staff were tested for the virus as well as those released already were notified.