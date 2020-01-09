Iran-backed militia warns 'powerful' response yet to come

An official in an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq claimed that the militias still haven't carried out their response to the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani and that the coming response will be "very powerful," according to Kan news.The official added that rocket attacks on Wednesday night on Baghdad's Green Zone where the US embassy is located were not carried out by the militias.A spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazi Shekarchi stated on Thursday that "Iran will take revenge on the US beyond the military operations," echoing remarks by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued soon after the Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq on Tuesday night, saying that "military actions are not enough," according to the Iranian Mehr news.