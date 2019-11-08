Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran downs drone near the Persian Gulf - report

The Iran Front Page website did not say whether it was a military or civilian drone. Iranian officials were not available to comment.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 8, 2019 12:13
Iran new drone

Iran tests a new drone. (photo credit: screenshot)

A semi-official Iranian website reported on Friday that Iran had shot down a drone over its southern port city of Mahshahr, without providing further details.

The Iran Front Page website did not say whether it was a military or civilian drone. Iranian officials were not available to comment.

The Young Journalists Club (YJC), affiliated to Iran's state broadcasting, said "an unknown flying object" had been shot down by the Iranian army, adding that the report had yet to be confirmed by Iranian officials.

Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since last year when President Donald Trump pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country.

In June, Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, which the elite Revolutionary Guards said was flying over southern Iran. Washington said the U.S. drone had been shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.


Related Content

Pierre Krahenbuhl Commissioner-General of the UNRWA attends a news conference in Geneva
November 7, 2019
Trump administration to Post: White House was right about UNRWA corruption

By OMRI NAHMIAS, REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings