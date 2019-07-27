Iran has 'defensive' missiles tests

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Iran's missile tests are part of the country's defensive needs and are not directed against any country, and Tehran does not need any power's permission, the semi-official news agency Fars on Saturday quoted an Iranian military source as saying.
A US defense official said on Thursday that Iran tested what appeared to be a medium-range ballistic missile on Wednesday that travelled about 1,000 km (620 miles). The test did not pose a threat to shipping or any US personnel in the region, the official said.
"An informed source at the armed forces staff said Iran's missile tests are natural within its defensive needs. This missile capacity is not against any country, and only aims to respond to possible aggression," Fars said. "Iran does not need the permission of any power in the world for its self-defense."
