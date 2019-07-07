Iran steps up nuclear violations; Steinitz: Tehran marching toward bomb

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran said on Sunday it would further scale back its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, raising its uranium enrichment level to what officials said earlier was 5% to produce fuel for power plants.



In a news conference, senior Iranian officials also said that Tehran would continue reducing its commitments every 60 days unless signatories of the pact moved to protect it from U.S. sanctions, but they left the door open to diplomacy.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz described the move "as moderate", but accused Tehran on Sunday of breaking out of internationally agreed limitations on its nuclear projects and moving toward a potential bomb."Iran has begun - while it is a moderate rise right now - but it has begun to raise, to break out of the uranium enrichment curbs that were imposed on it," Steinitz told Israel's Ynet TV."It means... that it is brushing off the redlines that were agreed [upon and] that it has begun its march – a march that is not simple –toward nuclear weaponry," he added.Tension has spiked between Tehran and Washington since last year, when President Donald Trump quit the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions that had been lifted under the pact in return for Tehran curbing its sensitive nuclear work.Under the deal, Iran can enrich uranium to 3.67% fissile material, well below the 20% it was reaching before the deal and the roughly 90% suitable for a nuclear weapon.In reaction to US sanctions, which have notably targeted its main foreign revenue stream in the form of crude oil exports, Iran said in May that it would scale back its commitments to the deal after a 60-day deadline.Separately, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Iranian officials were unanimous in raising the level of uranium enrichment beyond the 3.67% set in the nuclear accord, in remarks posted on Khamenei’s officials website.“For example, we need uranium enriched to 5% for use in the Bushehr [power plant] and this is a completely peaceful purpose,” Velayati said, hinting that this might be the first step Iran might take in raising the enrichment level.The US has requested a special meeting of the UN International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors to discuss Iran, the US mission to the nuclear watchdog said on Friday.

