Iran says EU has failed to salvage 2015 nuclear deal - state TV

Iran FM Zarif, EU Rep. for Foreign Affairs Mogherini, and Iranian and Russian officials at signing of nuclear deal in Vienna, 2015.
(photo credit: LEONHARD FOEGER / REUTERS)
X
DUBAI - Iran criticized on Monday the European signatories of its 2015 nuclear deal for failing to salvage the pact after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it last year and reimposed sanctions, state television reported.
"So far, we have not seen practical and tangible steps from the Europeans to guarantee Iran's interests ... Tehran will not discuss any issue beyond the nuclear deal," said foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.
Trump condemned the accord, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, as flawed for not being permanent and for not covering Iran’s ballistic missile program or its role in conflicts around the Middle East.
The European signatories to the deal - France, Britain and Germany - have been trying to save it but share the same concerns as the United States over Iran’s ballistic missile development and regional activities.
Germany's foreign minister arrived in Iran on Sunday as part of a concerted European effort to preserve the pact and defuse the mounting tension between Tehran and Washington.
"The EU is not in a position to question Iran's issues beyond the nuclear deal," Mousavi said.
