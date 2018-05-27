May 27 2018
|
Sivan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran security forces to confront unrest that serves U.S.

By REUTERS
May 27, 2018 15:07
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

DUBAI - Iranian security forces will "resolutely confront" unrest that could be exploited by the United States and other enemies, a judiciary spokesman said on Sunday, after a wave of protests over mostly economic issues across Iran.

"Judicial and security bodies ... will resolutely confront any group or individual that wants to compromise the country's security," said Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the judiciary's news website Mizanonline reported, adding that fomenting unrest was part of US "psychological warfare" against Iran.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 27, 2018
Egypt detains prominent opposition leader, former Sisi supporter

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut