Iran warns retaliation to any attack will not be 'limited to its source'

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 12:14
Iran's retaliation to any military attack will not be "limited to its source," Tehran said in an official note to Washington, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

"In an official note to the United States via Swiss embassy, Iran has reiterated that it was not behind attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities and it has warned that any move by America against Iran will get immediate reaction," ISNA reported.


