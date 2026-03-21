A New York postal worker was arrested for knocking a four-year-old hassidic (ultra-Orthodox) boy to the ground on Friday afternoon, police said.

Video footage showed the boy approaching the mail truck before the postal worker came out and shoved the child forcefully to the ground.

The Ramapo police department announced that the 39-year-old postal worker was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and attempted assault in the third degree.

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family walks in a street of Williamsburg in the Brooklyn borough of New York on October 7, 2025. (credit: Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

The postal worker had reportedly been screaming at nearby children before the victim approached him.

Local politicians took to social media to condemn the assault.

New York Senator Bill Weber wrote on X that he shared constituents' “concern and outrage,” and demanded that the perpetrator be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.