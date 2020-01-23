The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Iran welcomes dialog with Gulf neighbors - foreign minister tweets

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 23, 2020 09:33
Iran welcomes dialog with its Gulf neighbors, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday, amid heightened tension in the Middle East.
"Iran remains open to dialog with its neighbors and we announce our readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region," Zarif wrote in Arabic on Twitter.
Coronavirus spotlights Japan contagion risks as Tokyo Olympics loom
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 10:47 AM
Passengers from China's Wuhan arriving in Rome checked for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 10:40 AM
China's latest virus outbreak exposes perils of exotic wildlife trade
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 08:44 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes city of Adak in Alaska
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 08:35 AM
Chinese listed companies ramp up virus efforts after president's call
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 08:21 AM
Three die after crash of Australian aircraft fighting bushfires
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 07:53 AM
Zion shines in debut, but Spurs stop Pelicans
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 07:24 AM
Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to Wuhan due to new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 07:19 AM
Australia authorities lose contact with air tanker fighting fires
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 05:44 AM
Mike Pompeo: The Lebanese people demand a new direction
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/23/2020 04:11 AM
16 people monitored for contact with US coronavirus victim
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:42 AM
China confirms 571 total cases of virus - China State TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/23/2020 03:21 AM
Infiltrators from Gaza reportedly seen, shot in southern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/22/2020 11:45 PM
Trump says Taliban must curb violence for meaningful Afghanistan talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 06:12 PM
Pompeo says he'll testify in Trump impeachment trial if legally required
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/22/2020 05:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by