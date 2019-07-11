Iranian armed boats try to seize British tanker
The British tanker was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz when the Iranian boats approached.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
July 11, 2019 02:55
Iranian oil tanker 370.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Five armed Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps boats failed in an attempt to capture a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, CNN reported.
The British tanker was crossing into the Strait of Hormuz when the Iranian boats approached. The Iranian ships told the British Heritage tanker that it should change its course and stop in Iranian territorial waters. A US aircraft overheard and recorded the incident, CNN reported. The UK's Royal Navy frigate HMS Montros had been escorting the tanker. When given orders by the Iranian ships, the Navy frigate pointed its guns on the Iranians and warned them to back away. The Iranian ships backed away in response to the verbal warning.
Britian seized a Iranian oil tanker off Gibraltar last week over accusations it was breaking sanctions by taking oil to Syria.
Iran's armed forces chief of staff, Major General Mohammad Bagheri said the aggression would not go “unanswered.”
"Capture of the Iranian oil tanker based on fabricated excuses ... will not be unanswered and when necessary Tehran will give appropriate answer," Bagheri said.
