Iranian media: Iran summons French, Belgian, Germany envoys in Tehran

LONDON - Iran's foreign ministry summoned the French and Belgian ambassadors and Germany's chargé d'affaires in protest at the arrest of an Iranian diplomat in Germany, Fars news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry.
"The Iranian deputy foreign minister expressed the Islamic Republic's strong protest over the arrest of an Iranian diplomat and emphasized that due to the immunity of diplomats in the Vienna Convention, he should be released without any delay and with no condition," ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.
He added the arrest was a plot to damage Iran-European ties, especially at a time when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was in Europe to save an international nuclear deal following Washington's withdrawal from the landmark accord.