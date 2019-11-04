Iranian official: Iran operating twice as many centrifuges as before

An Iranian official said Tehran is now operating 60 IR-6 centrifuges, twice as many as before, in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal, Associated Press reported on Monday.



Tension have risen between longtime foes Tehran and Washington since last year when US President Donald Trump quit the nuclear pact and imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic that were lifted under the agreement.Iran responded by increasing its nuclear activities in violation of the deal.



This is a developing story.





