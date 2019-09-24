Iranian official says no new deal before compliance with 2015 nuclear pact

NEW YORK - Iran ruled out the possibility of negotiating a new deal with major powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, saying that European partners have failed to fulfill their commitments under a 2015 nuclear pact.





"E3's paralysis in fulfilling their obligations w/o US permission has been clear since May 2018 ... No new deal before compliance w/ current one," Zarif said on Twitter.

