Iranian official says no new deal before compliance with 2015 nuclear pact

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 01:18
NEW YORK - Iran ruled out the possibility of negotiating a new deal with major powers, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Monday, saying that European partners have failed to fulfill their commitments under a 2015 nuclear pact.

"E3's paralysis in fulfilling their obligations w/o US permission has been clear since May 2018 ... No new deal before compliance w/ current one," Zarif said on Twitter. 


