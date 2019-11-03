Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei renews ban on talks with U.S. - report

By REUTERS
November 3, 2019 11:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iran will not yield to pressure imposed by its longtime foe the United States, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday, adding that holding talks with Washington will not solve Tehran's problems.

"One way to block America's influence is to ban any talks with America. It means Iran will not yield to America's pressure. Those who believe that negotiations with the enemy will solve our problems are 100% wrong," Khamenei, who is Iran's top authority, was quoted by state TV as saying.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 3, 2019
UK PM Johnson says my deal is only way to get Brexit done

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings