Iran's Khamenei says Tehran's missile program crucial for country's defense

By REUTERS
June 4, 2018 18:00
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Iran's top leader warned on Monday of the country's harsh response if attacked by enemies of Tehran, saying that the country's ballistic missile program was essential for defense purposes despite western demands to curb it.

"Tehran will attack 10 times more if attacked by enemies... The enemies don't want an independent Iran in the region... We will continue our support to oppressed nations... our enemies have staged economic and psychological warfare against us and new American sanctions are part of it," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.


