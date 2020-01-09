The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran's UN envoy dismisses any cooperation with Trump amid sanctions

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 9, 2020 10:01
DUBAI - Iran's ambassador to the United Nations dismissed as "unbelievable" what he said was President Donald Trump's call for cooperation given Washington was imposing sanctions on Tehran, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on Thursday.
Majid Takht Ravanchi, in what appeared to be Iran's first official reaction to Trump's address after an Iranian missile attack on Iraqi bases housing US troops, was quoted as saying Washington had "initiated a new series of escalation and animosity with Iran" by killing an Iranian general on Jan. 3.
Iran-backed militia warns 'powerful' response yet to come
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/09/2020 10:01 AM
Britain looking at future of Iran nuclear deal after non-compliance
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 09:42 AM
China says shares similar views with Russia on Middle East issue
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 09:40 AM
Philippines allows citizens to stay in Iran, Lebanon as tensions ease
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 09:11 AM
3 lightly injured in shooting near Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/09/2020 08:48 AM
Sea of Galilee rises by 23 cm in one day
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/09/2020 07:50 AM
Four Turkish soldiers killed in northeast Syria bomb attack - ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 07:15 AM
Australian prime minister says troops will remain in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 05:49 AM
Four people shot in Lod, one child among them
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV, MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
  • 01/09/2020 02:09 AM
Mike Pence: Iran sending messages to militias not to attack US targets
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/09/2020 01:57 AM
Trump, NATO chief discuss situation in Middle East - White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 11:57 PM
Two rockets fall in Baghdad, one lands near US Embassy
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 11:32 PM
Saudi Arabia says it will do everything to spare Iraq the danger of war
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 11:19 PM
Qatar communicating with friendly countries to reduce escalation in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/08/2020 07:49 PM
Trump: We suffered no casualties in Iranian strikes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/08/2020 06:30 PM
