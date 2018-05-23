May 23 2018
|
Sivan, 9, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Iran's Zarif calls Pompeo's comments 'untrue,' based on 'old illusions'

By REUTERS
May 23, 2018 10:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's comments about Iran "untrue" and based on "old illusions" on Wednesday and said Washington had become a hostage to pressure groups.

Two days earlier, Pompeo had said Washington would impose sanctions on Iran if it did not curb its regional and military influence and accused Tehran of supporting armed groups in countries such as Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Zarif said Pompeo had repeated old allegations against Tehran "only with a stronger and more indecent tone."

"Pompeo and other US officials are trapped in old illusions ... They are taken hostage by corrupt pressure groups," Zarif said in a live interview on state television.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 23, 2018
France says U.S. Iran strategy reinforces conservatives, endangers region

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut