Iran's Zarif says U.S., allies are "stuck in Yemen"

By REUTERS
September 15, 2019 12:47
DUBAI - Iran's foreign minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Sunday that the United States and its allies were "stuck in Yemen" and that blaming Tehran "won't end the disaster."

"Having failed at "max pressure," @SecPompeo's turning to "max deceit.". US & its clients are stuck in Yemen because of illusion that weapon superiority will lead to military victory. Blaming Iran won't end disaster," Zarif said on Twitter.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday blamed Iran for the drone attacks which hit two of Saudi Arabia's Aramco oil installations and were claimed by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group, saying that "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply."


