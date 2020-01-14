The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran's president says downing Ukrainian plane was an 'unforgivable error'

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 14, 2020 09:33
DUBAI - Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Tuesday, adding that the "tragic event" would be investigated thoroughly.
"It was an unforgivable error ... one person cannot be solely responsible for the plane crash," he said."Iranian armed forces admitting their mistake is a good first step ... We should assure people that it will not happen again," he said, adding that his government was "accountable to Iranian and other nations who lost lives in the plane crash."
South Korean president calls Trump's birthday wishes Kim Jong Un 'great'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:54 AM
South Korea could pursue projects with North Korea despite sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:23 AM
Apple rejects claims it did not provide assistance in Pensacola probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 07:16 AM
Trudeau: Iran plane crash victims would be alive if not for conflict
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/14/2020 01:07 AM
France to send extra 220 troops to fight Islamist militants in Sahel
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 10:16 PM
US attorney general: killing Soleimani 'legitimate,' Trump had authority
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 09:49 PM
UN says reports of violence against Iran protesters 'worrying'
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 09:45 PM
Pompeo: US to work with Iraqis to get to 'right place' on troop deployment
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 09:43 PM
Erdogan says talks between Turkish, Russian, Libyan delegations going well
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 04:23 PM
Britain's Johnson says confident of tariff-free trade deal with EU
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 03:24 PM
Ukraine's foreign minister: Iran will hand over black boxes
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 03:00 PM
EU welcomes Libya ceasefire, says UN must lead reconciliation
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:18 PM
Prince William and Prince Harry denounce "offensive" newspaper report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:10 PM
UK summons Iranian ambassador over envoy's arrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/13/2020 02:02 PM
UK PM: Britain will work to get full investigation into Iran plane crash
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/13/2020 01:42 PM
