Iran's response to US retaliation to Tehran's missile attacks on American targets in Iraq will be proportional, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami told state television."We used short range missiles ... I hope this will be a memorable lesson for America," Hatami said in reference to Wednesday's Iranian strikes on US targets that followed last week's killing of an Iranian commander in a U.S. drone strike."Iran's response (to any US retaliation) will be proportional to what America will do," he said, adding that US President Donald Trump "has turned the (US) Administration into a terrorist government."